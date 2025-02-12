Lupin India Limited's (NSE: Lupin) share price saw a minor dip in early trade on Tuesday, slipping by 0.10% to INR 2,065.50 from its previous close of INR 2,067.60. The stock opened at INR 2,079.00 and touched an intraday high of INR 2,112.30 before hitting a low of INR 2,046.00. With a traded volume of 2.57 lakh shares and a total traded value of INR 53.29 crore, Lupin's market capitalization stood at INR 93,873.04 crore. The free float market cap was recorded at INR 49,825.56 crore. The percentage of deliverable quantity out of the total traded quantity stood at 44.40%. Eicher Motors Share Price Today, February 10: Stocks of Eicher Motors Limited Open in Green in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

