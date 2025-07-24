Mumbai, July 24: The share market will witness buying and selling of stocks soon after the stock market opens for business today, July 24. Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks during Thursday's trading session. As market enthusiasts prepare to make informed investment decisions, several stocks are likely to be in the spotlight today. These include Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd, Infosys, Persistent Systems, Tata Consumer Products, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, Force Motors, BEML, IndusInd Bank, Bikaji Foods International Ltd and Inox Wind.

Of all shares mentioned above, stocks of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (NSE: BAJAJHFL), Oracle Financial Services Software Limited (NSE: OFSS), IndusInd Bank Limited (NSE: INDUSINDBK) and Bikaji Foods International Limited (NSE: BIKAJI) all ended Wednesday's trading session on a positive note. Notably, shares of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (NSE: BAJAJHFL), Oracle Financial Services Software Limited (NSE: OFSS), IndusInd Bank Limited (NSE: INDUSINDBK) and Bikaji Foods International Limited (NSE: BIKAJI) saw a growth of INR 0.96, INR 60, INR 8.05 and INR 29.20, each. Stock Market Holidays in July 2025: Will Share Market Remain Open on 7 July for Muharram? NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 8 Days, Check Full List Here.

On the other hand, stocks of Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY), Persistent Systems Limited (NSE: PERSISTENT), TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED (NSE: TATACONSUM) and FORCE MOTORS LTD (NSE: FORCEMOT) all closed in red at the end of the last trading session on Wednesday, July 23. Shares of Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY), Persistent Systems Limited (NSE: PERSISTENT), TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED (NSE: TATACONSUM) and FORCE MOTORS LTD (NSE: FORCEMOT) fell by INR 12, INR 110.50, INR 20.80 and INR 267 each, respectively. Dixon Share Price Today, July 23: Stock Soars to INR 16,425 After 100% Jump in Q1 Net Profit, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Similarly, stocks of BEML Limited (NSE: BEML) ended Wednesday's trading session in the red, with a decline of INR 55.10. However, shares of Inox Wind Limited (NSE: INOXWIND) closed in green after registering growth of INR 0.41.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).