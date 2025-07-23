Dixon Technologies Share Price (NSE: DIXON) jumped 1.94% on Tuesday, closing at INR 16,425, after the company posted stellar Q1FY26 results. On July 22, Dixon reported a net profit of INR 280 crore for the April–June quarter, marking a 100% rise from INR 140 crore in the same period last year. The sharp surge in earnings was driven by strong demand, margin expansion, and increased operational scale, boosting investor sentiment and pushing the stock to fresh highs. Indian Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty Close Flat in Volatile Trade Market, Eternal Jumps Nearly 11%.

Dixon Technologies Share Price

