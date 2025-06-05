Mumbai, June 5: The share market will reopen on Thursday, June 5, after ending on a higher note on the third day of the week. Following the jump in the market, several stocks are expected to remain in focus on June 4. These stocks or shares include HAL (NSE: HAL), REC (NSE: RECLTD), YES Bank (NSE: YESBANK), Vedanta (NSE: VEDL) and PowerGrid (NSE: POWERGRID).

On June 4, the Indian market ended higher today after a largely rangebound session, with the Nifty closing above the 24,600 mark and broader markets continuing to outperform the benchmarks. Scroll down to check the list of stocks that may remain in focus on June 5. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 04, 2025: Ola Electric Mobility, Tata Technologies and Wipro Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Thursday, June 5

HAL (NSE: HAL)

On June 4, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited refuted reports that claimed negotiations between HAL and General Electric (GE) for the local production of GE414 engines have stalled. HAL, in a statement, made it clear that the report was factually incorrect and misleading.

REC (NSE: RECLTD)

Rural Electrification Corporation informed investors through an exchange filing today that its Board of Directors has approved a proposal to raise funds through the private placement of unsecured/secured non-convertible bonds/debentures of up to INR 1,55,000 crore, subject to shareholders’ approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Stock Investment Fraud: Gurugram Police Arrest 2 for Duping People Under Pretext of Higher Returns in Stock Trading.

YES Bank (NSE: YESBANK)

Yes Bank’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved the allotment of 18.35 lakh shares with a face value of INR 2 per share under its Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS). The bank realised INR 2,68,08,631 in the process, it said in a regulatory filing.

Vedanta (NSE: VEDL)

Vedanta Resources is looking at refinancing credit facility worth USD 550 million, and is discussions with several lenders from Middle East, Europe and Japan, sources aware of the development said. These high-interest borrowings are set to mature in 2026.

PowerGrid (NSE: POWERGRID)

On June 4, the 10th power grid built in Indore district under RDSS, an important scheme of the Union Ministry of Power, was energised with protocol. This 33/11 kV grid has been built in Limboda Gari of Depalpur area at INR 2.94 crore. Due to this, thousands of consumers will get electricity of better quality than before and there will be no problem of voltage fluctuations.

