Reliance Power share price (NSE: RPower) witnessed an upward trend in Wednesday’s trading session, gaining 1.74% to reach INR 61.99 on the NSE by 9:49 am. The stock showed positive momentum amid broader market cues and investor interest. With this rise, RPower continues its recent bullish streak, inching closer to its short-term resistance level. Traders are watching closely for further breakout signals as volumes remain steady and sentiment in the power sector improves. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 05, 2025: HAL, REC and YES Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

R Power Share Price

Reliance Power Share (Photo Credits: Google\NSE)

