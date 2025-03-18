Mumbai, March 18: Several stocks are likely to remain in focus today, March 18, as soon as the Indian stock market opens for business on Tuesday. Ahead of Tuesday's trading session, investors and traders will look forward to buying and selling stocks. While investors and market enthusiasts prepare to buy and sell stocks today, we bring you a list of shares that are expected to be in focus throughout Tuesday's trading session. According to CNBCTV18, a total of seven stocks are likely to be in the spotlight today.

These stocks include Shilpa Medicare (NSE: SHILPAMED), Aditya Birla Real Estate (NSE: ABREL), Swiggy (NSE: Swiggy), JM Financial (NSE: JMFINANCIL), Coffee Day (NSE: COFFEEDAY), NBCC India (NSE: NBCC) and Suryoday Small Finance Bank (NSE: SURYODAY). Of all the above stocks, Shilpa Medicare (NSE: SHILPAMED), Aditya Birla Real Estate (NSE: ABREL) and Swiggy (NSE: Swiggy) ended Monday's trading session in green. Indian Share Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Close With Strong Gains Driven by Financial and Pharma Stocks.

While Shilpa Medicare (NSE: SHILPAMED) and Aditya Birla Real Estate (NSE: ABREL) grew by INR 1.45 and INR 0.05, respectively; Swiggy (NSE: Swiggy) saw a rise of INR 1.85. On the other hand, stocks of JM Financial (NSE: JMFINANCIL), Coffee Day (NSE: COFFEEDAY) and Suryoday Small Finance Bank (NSE: SURYODAY) ended their day in red on March 17. JM Financial (NSE: JMFINANCIL) fell by INR 5.11, Coffee Day (NSE: COFFEEDAY) by INR 1.23 and Suryoday Small Finance Bank (NSE: SURYODAY) by INR 0.92.

However, the share of NBCC India (NSE: NBCC) ended its trading day on a positive note and grew by INR 0.01. That said, stocks of Adani Group, from Adani Green to Adani Power, are also likely to be in focus tomorrow as the Bombay High Court discharged Adani Enterprises' Chairman Gautam Adani and MD Rajesh Adani on Monday, March 17, in an ongoing case of alleged violation of stock market regulations involving INR 388 crore. Ola Electric Shares Hit Record Low on NSE at INR 46.86 for First Time, Sink Over 70% From Peak After Insolvency Petition Against Subsidiary.

At the end of Monday's trading session, the Indian stock market closed with strong gains that were driven by buying in financial, pharma and select metal stocks. Some of the top-performing stocks on the Sensex were Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports, Mahindra and Mahindra, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Zomato, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors, and Tata Steel. While the shared that were among the top losers included ITC, Nestle India, SBI and Reliance Industries.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).