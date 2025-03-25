Mumbai, March 25: When the stock market opens for business today, March 25, investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks. While investors buy and sell stocks every day, it's important to know the latest stock market updates and trends. On Tuesday, March 25, several stocks are likely to be in focus, with people buying and selling stocks throughout the day. These stocks include Britannia Industries (NSE: BRITANNIA), Hyundai India (NSE: HYUNDAI), Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (NSE: RVNL), Canara Bank, Easy Trip Planners (NSE: EASEMYTRIP), HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH), etc.

On Monday, March 24, Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended the trading session on a positive note. The Sensex surged over 1,000 points to close at 77,984.38. Similarly, the Nifty ended at 23,658.35, up 1.32%. Varun Beverages Share Price Today, March 24: Varun Beverages Stock Rises 0.32% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Tuesday, March 25

Britannia Industries (NSE: BRITANNIA)

Indian biscuit maker Britannia Industries said in an exchange filing on Monday, March 24, that operations at its Gujarat's Jhagadia plant have been partially affected due to a strike. The company is in continuous discussions with workers to resolve the strike, which began on March 24.

Hyundai India (NSE: HYUNDAI)

Hyundai Motor India announced that its board had approved an investment of about INR 694 Crore to establish and operate a tooling centre in India. The facility will focus on manufacturing stamping tools and vehicle panel production. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Amid Potential US Tariff Flexibility.

Rail Vikas Nigam (NSE: RVNL)

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) have delivered multi-bagger returns since the Coronavirus crash in the last five years. RVNL shares ended at INR 13.9 a day before the Coronavirus crash on March 20, 2020. The railway stock ended at INR 371.55 in the current session, delivering multi-bagger returns of 2,563% returns during the period.

Canara Bank

Canara Bank share price zoomed 4% and was trading at INR 91.4. Meanwhile, the BSE BANKEX index is at 59,644.7 (up 2.5%).

Easy Trip Planners (NSE: EASEMYTRIP)

On Monday, EaseMyTrip, one of India’s leading online travel agencies, announced that it had entered the charter aviation market by acquiring a 49% stake in Big Charter Pvt Ltd (BCPL), a Gurgaon-based private aviation company.

HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH)

On March 24, HCL Technologies announced a strategic partnership to set up a technological centre in Telangana's Hyderabad in collaboration with American financial services corporation Western Union Co. to harness talent and provide incubation for innovation.

Investors are monitoring the upcoming US GDP growth report for the fourth quarter, scheduled for release on March 27. Market participants will also monitor any updates on trade tariffs.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

