Mumbai, March 27: Indian equity markets will end the current trading week on March 27, 2026, with a sharp focus on sector-specific movements driven by fresh corporate contracts, management shifts, and external geopolitical pressures. Shares of companies such as Wipro Limited (NSE: WIPRO), Ashok Leyland Limited (NSE: ASHOKLEY), Borosil Limited (NSE: BOROLTD), Tata Motors Limited (NSE: TATAMOTORS), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (NSE: ONGC), among others, will be in the spotlight today, March 27, CNBC TV18 reported.

After a green-run on March 24, markets ended positive on March 25 as well. This comes amid positive investors' sentiment as US President Donald Trump paused strikes on Iranian energy sites for 5 days. Reports claiming ongoing US-Iran negotiations also lifted spirits. At the close, the Nifty50 was trading 394 points higher, and the Sensex was trading 1,205 points higher. However, the rupee opened 6 paise weaker at 93.94 against US dollar on March 25. It settled at 93.87 a dollar on March 24. Did Mukesh Ambani-Led Reliance Industries Limited Buy Iranian Oil? Firm Fact Checks ‘Baseless’ Claims.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Friday, March 27:

Wipro Limited (NSE: WIPRO)

Wipro will be under the scanner after emerging as one of the few gainers in the Nifty 50 during the deep sell-off. The IT major has been gaining traction following reports of improved deal pipelines in its cloud and artificial intelligence divisions. Analysts are watching to see if the stock can sustain its positive bias despite the broader pressure on the technology sector.

Ashok Leyland Limited (NSE: ASHOKLEY)

The commercial vehicle manufacturer remains a "stock to watch" as the automotive sector faces headwinds from rising input costs. Ashok Leyland has recently been aggressive in its electric vehicle (EV) transition through its subsidiary, Switch Mobility. Investors are monitoring the company’s monthly sales trajectory and any updates regarding its margin protection strategies in the face of fluctuating raw material prices. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains on Softer Oil Prices and Global Cues.

Borosil Limited (NSE: BOROLTD)

Borosil continues to attract attention as it navigates the competitive consumerware and solar glass markets. Recent capacity expansions and a focus on domestic manufacturing under the "Make in India" initiative have made the company a favorite for mid-cap investors. Any fresh updates regarding its quarterly production targets or institutional interest could trigger price volatility today.

Tata Motors Limited (NSE: TATAMOTORS)

Tata Motors is expected to remain in focus following a nearly 3% decline in the previous session. The company’s passenger vehicle and EV segments are being closely monitored, especially as global supply chain dynamics shift. The stock’s ability to defend key support levels around the INR 325-INR 340 range will be a critical indicator for the broader auto index today.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (NSE: ONGC)

As Brent crude prices climb toward multi-year highs, ONGC remains a primary beneficiary. Higher global oil prices typically translate to better realizations for upstream exploration companies. However, investors are also weighing the potential impact of windfall taxes, making ONGC a highly active counter for those tracking energy sector dynamics.

In contrast to upstream companies, oil marketing firms are facing significant margin pressure due to the spike in crude costs. Market participants will be watching for any government announcements regarding fuel price revisions or excise duty changes, which could drastically alter the near-term outlook for the stock.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).