Mumbai, October 23: The Indian stock market will open for business after staying shut for two days for Diwali, excluding the one-hour special session of Muhurat Trading on Tuesday, October 21. Stocks of companies such as Punjab National Bank, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Ola Electric, among others,s are likely to be in focus today, October 23. As investors and traders prepare to buy and sell stocks during Thursday's trading session, scroll below to learn the names of shares that are expected to be in the spotlight today.

According to a report in CNBC TV18, stocks of Punjab National Bank, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Jain Resource Recycling Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, NMDC Ltd and Ola Electric will be on the list of stocks to watch out for today. Of all the stocks mentioned above, shares of NMDC Limited (NSE: NMDC), Tata Motors Limited (NSE: TATAMOTORS), Bharat Electronics Limited (NSE: BEL), and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NSE: DRREDDY) all closed last trading session of Monday, October 20 on a positive note. Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025: Markets Close Higher; Sensex Ends at 84,426, Nifty at 25,869 As Samvat 2082 Begins.

Notably, stocks of NMDC Limited (NSE: NMDC), Tata Motors Limited (NSE: TATAMOTORS), Bharat Electronics Limited (NSE: BEL), and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NSE: DRREDDY) ended in green after growing by INR 0.45, INR 1.10, INR 0.50 and INR 6.30 each. On the other hand, stocks of Punjab National Bank (NSE: PNB), Jain Resource Recycling Limited (NSE: JAINREC), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited (NSE: TORNTPHARM) and Ola Electric Mobility Limited (NSE: OLAELEC) all closed in the red.

During the last trading session held on Monday, October 23, shares of Punjab National Bank (NSE: PNB), Jain Resource Recycling Limited (NSE: JAINREC), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited (NSE: TORNTPHARM) and Ola Electric Mobility Limited (NSE: OLAELEC) ended in red after falling by INR 0.64, INR 0.17, INR 2.40 and INR 1.51 each, respectively. Meanwhile, the Indian stock markets edged higher on Tuesday (October 21) in the special Muhurat trading session, which was held to mark Diwali 2025 and the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year, Vikram Samvat 2082.

