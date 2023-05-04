When it comes to the finance industry, expertise in Management Consulting is key. It takes a wealth of experience to effectively advise companies on how to address market needs and create long-term shareholder value. Few professionals in the finance industry and Management Consulting have quite as varied a background as Tejas Sarvaiya, a polymath with extensive experience and notable achievements in business, investments, financial services, consulting, and technology.

With over 12 years of experience, Tejas has worked with Trust Group as Senior Vice President, where he was the youngest Senior Leadership Team (SLT) member and Board of Directors at Sweet Dreams Ltd. He also co-founded Wisdom Global Investment Managers, a startup focused on investment advisory for Indian HNI investors. But his experience with management stretches back even longer than that–after receiving his Bachelor of Management Studies in 2005, Sarvaiya has spent the last 17 years working in equity research, investment banking, management consulting, and investment advisory.

There are few areas of finance beyond Sarvaiya’s reach, as he has grown his expertise through leading roles at Trust Group, Wisdom Global Investment Managers, Opus Technologies, and Socialize.

A Leader In Equity Research

Perhaps the most notable of Sarvaiya’s accomplishments are his achievements in the field of equity research. He worked as an Equity Research analyst for Javheri Securities, Jainam Share Consultants, and Padmakshi Financial Services over the course of 4 years. Upon leaving Padmakshi Financial Services, he joined Trust Group, India’s leading Capital market intermediary.

Sarvaiya’s first role was as Equity Research Head, where he was responsible for finding companies from the stock exchanges for clients to invest in on a long-term basis. He would also prepare detailed research reports that highlighted the rationale behind investing. He researched more than 15 sectors and 50 companies on a continuous basis. His research was so well-regarded that he was quoted by India’s leading business newspaper, and Bloomberg ranked all of his research under coverage No. 1 for a period of two straight years.

A Key Asset To Trust Group

As Sarvaiya’s knowledge grew, so did his position within Trust Group. He soon moved up to Head of Portfolio Management Advisory, then Head of Management Consulting and Investment Banking in a few short years. He conducted research and reviewed financial information and market trends while leading a team of richly experienced individuals. He was put in charge of overseeing mergers and acquisitions, supervising IPOs and private equity settlements, and issuing debt and trading equity to increase capital.

All of Sarvaiya’s work served to increase shareholder value for the company. He soon worked his way up to Senior Vice President, becoming the youngest Senior Leadership Team member and Board of Director at Sweet Dreams Ltd.

Founder, Leader, Consultant

While working at Trust Group, Sarvaiya founded the company Opus Technologies and Socialize, where he led a team of over 15 people and developed platforms to connect individuals with common interests. At the same time, he played an active role in his family’s chemical manufacturing business, where he implemented new tools and techniques such as Total Quality Management, Kanban, and Just-in-Time.

Most recently, Sarvaiya is one of the co-founders of Wisdom Global Investment Managers, an investment advisory startup which helps Indian HNI investors invest in global companies. Part of the reason he created the company was to help Indian investors diversify their investments with a global portfolio. At Wisdom Global, he’s leveraging his expertise as a principal officer in charge of researching, investing, and building a portfolio of 15 high-quality companies. His goal with the company is to achieve 15-20% long-term compounded return on a sustainable basis with minimum churn rate and higher Sharpe ratio.

All in all, Sarvaiya possesses a unique combination of skills and experience that spans investment advisory, management consulting, and investment banking. His ability to analyze, advise, and execute value-creating strategies have proven invaluable for companies like Trust Group and Wisdom Global. As far as Management Consulting experts go, it’s hard to find someone capable of wearing as many hats as Tejas Sarvaiya.

