New Delhi, January 27: As Union Budget 2024 approaches, political parties in India have a set of expectations based on their ideologies, policy priorities, and electoral promises. This year, an interim Budget will be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. An interim budget is a temporary financial plan for a few months until a new government is formed.

The government announces a budget that aligns with the core agenda of economic development, infrastructure projects, and job creation. In this article, let's see what the political parties in India expect from the Budget this year.

Among the many expectations, the key ones may include increased allocations for flagship schemes, investment in key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and technology, and measures to boost economic growth. Taxation policies are a common area of interest for all – be it common man or political parties.

The government may introduce measures that stimulate economic activity and attract investments, while the opposition may call for reforms to make the tax system more progressive and equitable.

Several issues like infrastructure development, digital inclusion, and environmental sustainability are increasingly becoming part of the political vision for parties. The expectations of the Opposition parties in India might focus on social welfare, measures to mitigate poverty and addressing unemployment. Also, they may expect the government to increase the spending in several sectors such as healthcare and education for all, and bat for initiatives that address climate change, and promote sustainable practices for inclusive growth.

