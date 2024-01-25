Mumbai, January 25: The much-awaited Union Budget for FY24-25 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. As the Lok Sabha elections are due this year, it will be an interim budget this time. An interim budget is a temporary financial plan for a few months until a new government is formed. Ahead of the budget, the common man's expectations revolve around measures that address their everyday concerns and contribute to an improved standard of living.

Foremost among these expectations is the hope for tax reforms that alleviate the burden on middle-class individuals. In this article, let’s see what the common man expects from the Interim Budget. Union Budget 2024-25 Expectations in Real Estate Sector: From Interest Rates to Infrastructure Development, Know What Realtors Expect From the Interim Budget This Year.

Several things that the common man expects from Budget this time include changes in income tax slabs, higher exemptions, or tax rebates to alleviate the financial burden on the common man. The common man also hopes that the government will announce initiatives for job creation and enhance employment opportunities across various sectors. Union Budget 2024-25: Investment in Digital Infra, Tax Reforms and More; Here’s a Look at the Expectations Of Entrepreneurs And Startup Industry From Interim Budget.

According to several reports, there is an increased anticipation among people for allocations to healthcare and education sectors, with a focus on affordable medical facilities and quality education for all.

Budget 2024 will be a vote on account; hence many sectors are expecting that it will have no major announcements. The common man expects the government to announce measures to promote affordable housing, including incentives for homebuyers and developers, making homeownership more accessible to individuals.

