Why Institutional Ethereum Buying Could Begin to Slow

Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) is a publicly traded Ethereum treasury firm. This week, the company's founder, Tommy Lee, announced that they may be winding down their acquisition of Ethereum.

Institutional purchasing of ETH may be beginning to slow, due to a change in pace by Bitmine Immersion. The company had previously announced that it hoped to one day acquire 5% of the total ETH supply. In its own words, they noted this as “the alchemy of 5%.” It has now reached 4%, and has done so in less than a year since it began its purchasing spree. At one point, they were purchasing around 100,000 ETH per week, valued at around $230 million. They will now reduce their buying.

The Current State of ETH

As of Saturday, 9th May, Ethereum sits at $2311. In Ethereum to INR this equates to 218123.37, bringing it down from a six-month high of 320,762 reached on November 10th 2025. This news did cause the company's share to fall somewhat on Thursday, the 7th of May, seeing their value drop 4%. However, in the last month, they have seen an overall increase of 9%, though they remain shy of their $16152 week high.

Discussing how the company had acquired Bitcoin, in a keynote speech at the Consensus Crypto Conference in Miami, Lee added that “We thought it could take five years, but we’ve done it at a quick pace. We’re deciding, perhaps we want to accumulate at a somewhat slower pace, because there are other things to be doing in crypto right now.”

Staking and Returns

While there has been no indicator of what other developments in the crypto space have been alluded to, it is obvious the sector is taking a change from accumulation into other avenues. Stablecoins seem to be the topic of conversation at the moment, and Binance noted that stablecoins are now the critical enabling layer. The circulating supply above $320 billion and the monthly on-chain volume at $7.2 trillion have surpassed the U.S. ACH network. The same balance now funds trades, moves cross-border, earns yield, and accesses tokenised assets without leaving the platform.

Bitmine does have other investments. These include Bitcoin, fiat, and a stake in YouTuber Mr Beast's Industries. It also has a stake in Eightco Holdings, an AI infrastructure business.

To date, Bitmine has staked around $10 billion in ETH. This is a huge bet on the proof-of-stake economy. On May 4th, it announced that it had so far staked 4.36 million tokens, which equated to around $10.2 billion at the market rate. This is around 84% of its total ETH holdings. With a seven-day annualised yield of 2.91%, this is bringing them a yearly revenue of around $297 million. It has been announced that this could reach $352 million when the company launches its own validator network.

How Could This Test the Ethereum Price?

Many believe that this may be a real test for the Ethereum price. Yet the writing could have already been set in motion in Early May, and Lee could simply be masking the company's reaction to this. At this point, a red flag was waved when the number of investors unstaking their ETH grew by 72,000% in a two-week period. Unstaking ETH takes around six days once an owner enters the queue.

Behind this was a very poor April in terms of security, when it became the worst month on record for decentralised finance exploits. There were at least 30 separate incidents, in which around $625 million was stolen. $292 million alone was taken in an exploit on April 18th. This caused an immediate reaction, with people retreating from anything deemed to be related to decentralised finance.

This is not alone a cause for rushing out of ETH investments. The staking of Ethereum yields around 2.8% annually. With the current global political climate, many people may simply be moving them into fiat assets or ones that are more liquid, to benefit from higher returns. There is also the alternative: The backlog for those wanting to stake their ETH has a 62-day wait, and 3.6 million ETH is waiting to be staked.

To move forward, then ETH needs to address security. It has begun this with “Strawmap”, its quantum-resistance roadmap and their 2026 upgrades. According to Binance, Ethereum introduced Strawmap as a four-year quantum-resistance framework targeting 2-second slots and 6 to 16 second finality, with two 2026 upgrades, Glamsterdam and Hegotá, focused on L1 performance, privacy, and cryptography.

There have been outflows with ETH ETF products as well this week, most notably Greyscales Ethereum Mini Trust. This experienced a $3.70 million withdrawal on Friday, May 8th, though it is not a signal of investors abandoning the asset. Instead, it shows that many are locking in profits with bearish signals abound.

How Bitmines slowdown will impact ETH is unknown. It could produce more liquidity, bringing back to life a market that has been bogged down for some time by institutional acquisition, and return it to a more retail-based portfolio.

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