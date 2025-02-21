Looking for the right time to invest in Ethereum? In recent days, Ethereum has been losing its momentum and is trying to regain its bullish momentum. Hence, investors and market participants are doubting whether to invest in Ethereum. To make a wise decision, let’s analyze Ethereum's price action on the daily chart.

Ethereum Price Analysis - 24 Hours Outlook

As illustrated in Chart 1, on February 19, Ethereum’s trading day established an upward trajectory, demonstrating a strong bullish momentum. In the early trading session, ETH began with a brief fall. At 01:30 UTC, ETH price movement began to move on the upside and reached the top price of the day at $2737. A Golden Cross on MACD at 01:55 UTC affirmed this uptrend. At 10:15 UTC, a Death Cross on MACD signaled a price decline. As expected, at 10:20 UTC, ETH price movement began to fall, breached a breakout at 14:40, and dropped to $2677.

Chart 1 - Analyzed by Buvaneswari_L, published on TradingView, Feb 20, 2025

At 15:05 UTC, ETH found support at $2677, began to move on the upside, and closed at $2730. A Golden Cross on MACD at 15:30 UTC asserted this uptrend. Following the previous day’s uptrend, on February 20, Ethereum price action continued its upward movement. At 02:50 UTC, ETH broke the resistance at $2737, breached a breakout, and reached the day’s top price of $2759. At 04:25 UTC, a pin bar, followed by a full-body red candle, signaled a short price decline. A Death Cross on MACD at 04:35 UTC confirmed this downtime. Traders should closely monitor the key levels to know whether ETH encounters a buy or sell momentum.

Ethereum’s Momentum & Best Crypto to Buy in 2025

Based on the Ethereum price analysis, it is evident that the ETH price movement is projecting a strong bullish momentum. However, investors are still doubtful about whether to invest in ETH. Hence, they are looking for the most promising crypto projects that afford high liquidity, explosive rewards, and long-term potential growth. Crypto presales are a good start for those who seek such opportunities. As there are countless crypto presales on the market, identifying the most rewarding project could be a tough task. With real use cases and key functionalities, DexBoss and Aureal One are the two high potential crypto presale projects setting a stage in the presale market. What makes them stand out? Let's delve into exploring them.

1. DexBoss (DEBO)

Looking for the best crypto coin to invest in today for future gains? DexBoss should be your pick. It is a decentralized finance world designed with simplified trading solutions to offer an intuitive trading experience for all level traders. This cross-chain compatibility allows users to trade across multiple blockchains, ensuring high liquidity seamlessly.

Key Features

Trade 2000+ cryptocurrencies

Near Real-Time Order execution

Fiat On-Off Ramps

Advanced Finance Tools

DEBO Presale Financial Growth

The native utility token of DexBoss is DEBO, which is currently in the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) phase. Presently, the price per DEBO is $0.011; upon listing on the decentralized exchanges, its listing price is expected to be $0.0505. The total fund raised in the ongoing presale was $587,286.75 from its $750,000 goal, nearly 78% of its target.

2. Aureal One (DLUME)

Aureal One is an emerging blockchain built with the integration of gaming and metaverse sectors. From digital assets ownership to interactive gaming experience, Aureal One provides diverse opportunities for traders of all levels. With Zero-Knowledge Rollups Technology, users can process thousands of transactions per second (TPS) at fast-lightning speed with near-zero gas fees.

Aureal One’s Official Flagship

Darklume: A decentralized virtual world where users can step into the world of imagination. Here, users can own, build, interact, and trade digital assets.

A decentralized virtual world where users can step into the world of imagination. Here, users can own, build, interact, and trade digital assets. Clash of Tiles: A strategic game where players can deploy any cryptocurrencies or stock them up on virtual tiles to conquer and earn DLUME points.

DLUME Presale’s Financial Growth

The heart of the Aureal One ecosystem is DLUME, currently in the presale phase 3. The discount price of DLUME at the moment is $0.0013. Upon listing on the exchanges, its listing price is expected to be $0.005. The total fund raised in the ongoing DLUME presale was $3,243,305.8 from its $4,500,000 target. Since its early bird offerings, Aureal One has been grabbing the attention of many investors. Hence, investors who are looking for the best crypto coin to invest in today should consider Aureal One.

Final Thoughts

Today’s Ethereum price analysis shows that the ETH price is experiencing a strong bullish wave. However, market participants are still hesitating to invest in ETH. They are looking for the best crypto coin to invest in today to yield remarkable gains in the next bull run. Are you one of those investors? DexBoss and Aureal One should be your pick. These two high potential crypto presales offer exclusive gains and early access to its expensive blockchain at a discount price. Before investing, do a deep market analysis to know the risks and rewards involved.

