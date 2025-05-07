Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun recently met Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan at his residence in Mumbai. Fans of the actors were left super excited after a photo featuring the duo went viral across social media platforms. The update comes at a time when Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. On the other hand, Allu Arjun has started preparing for his role in Atlee's ambitious project, tentatively titled AA22xA6. So, is something special cooking? ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’: Before ‘Campeones’ Remake, Aamir Khan Movies That Were Remade From Other Languages and How They Fared at Box Office.

Allu Arjun and Aamir Khan To Collaborate on New Project?

On Tuesday (May 6), a fan page of Allu Arjun took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a photo of the Telugu superstar with Aamir Khan. In the viral picture, both actors can be seen smiling as they pose with another person. The Pushpa 2 star is dressed in a white T-shirt and black pants, while Aamir Khan wears a blue printed kurta with dhoti pants. While recent reports suggest that the talented actors might collaborate on a project soon, there has been no official confirmation.

Check Out Allu Arjun and Aamir Khan’s Viral Picture

Talking about Allu Arjun's prep for Atlee's AA22xA6, a source close to the development said, "Allu Arjun takes his preparations very seriously, both physically and psychologically. The look tests have already started. Lloyd and his crew are developing a transformation program that focuses not only on bulking up, but also on agility, strength and a rawness that is consistent with the character. AA22 X A6: Tamil Production House Sun Pictures To Produce Telugu Star Allu Arjun’s World-Class Film With Atlee.

On the other hand, the makers of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par recently unveiled the first-look poster of the upcoming sports drama. The movie, a spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, will be released in theatres on June 20, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2025 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).