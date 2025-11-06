The world of travel and digital content creation is mourning the loss of Anunay Sood, a Dubai travel influencer whose stunning visuals and fearless adventures inspired millions. The 32-year-old creator, celebrated for his breathtaking drone photography and cinematic travel reels, passed away in Las Vegas, leaving behind a void in the global influencer community. Anunay Sood Dies: Dubai-Based Travel Influencer and Photographer Passes Away at 32, Cause of Death Still Unknown; Netizens Mourn Demise.

Anunay Sood’s Family Confirms His Passing

On Thursday morning (November 6), the heartbreaking news was confirmed by his family, who released a statement requesting privacy during this difficult time. “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace,” the family shared on social media. The cause of his death remains unknown.

Anunay Sood’s Family Shares Heartbreaking Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANUNAY SOOD | India 🇮🇳 (@anunaysood)

Anunay Sood’s Family and Early Life

Born to Ritu and Rahul Sood Kuthiala, Anunay hailed from a close-knit family in India. He had two sisters, Rachita and Ishita Sood, and was reportedly engaged to his long-time partner Brinda Sharma, who often appeared in his travel posts and videos. A Delhi Public School, Noida alumnus, Anunay later pursued a degree in Automobile and Automotive Mechanics Technology from Amity University, Noida. Though trained as an engineer, his heart belonged to travel and storytelling passion that would later become his identity.

Anunay Sood’s Unplanned Journey to Fame

Anunay’s career began in the most unplanned way. According to Live Mint, he described his first travel vlog as a “naive and silly attempt” made during a trip to Spiti Valley. Battling knee-deep snow in simple canvas shoes just to reach Chandrataal Lake, he unknowingly filmed what would become the foundation of a phenomenal digital journey. From those raw beginnings, his creative storytelling and love for exploration quickly captured attention. He soon began collaborating with major global tourism brands, showcasing destinations from Iceland to Bali through his signature aerial visuals.

Anunay Sood Featured in Forbes Top Digital Stars

With 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 3.8 lakh subscribers on YouTube, Anunay was a leading name in the travel influencer space. His work stood out for its visual storytelling, often blending natural beauty with a cinematic touch. He was recognised in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars for three consecutive years: 2022, 2023 and 2024 a rare achievement that placed him among India’s top creators. Forbes described him as a “Dubai-based photographer who started by documenting his travels on Instagram and built a global brand from scratch.”

Net Worth, Work and Lifestyle

According to media reports, Anunay Sood’s net worth was estimated between INR 7 crore and INR 10 crore (approximately USD 850,000 – UD 1.2 million). His income came from multiple sources including his digital marketing agency, brand collaborations, YouTube revenue and paid promotions. He was also known for his taste in luxury owning a fleet of cars such as a Mercedes-AMG, a Ram 1500 TRX and a modified Mahindra Thar. Friends often described him as someone who loved travel and thrill equally. Beyond gadgets and cars, he was said to be a collector of premium watches, a hobby he indulged with quiet pride.

Anunay Sood’s Last Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANUNAY SOOD | India 🇮🇳 (@anunaysood)

What Made Anunay Sood Stand Out

What made Anunay stand out wasn’t just his technical skill but his authentic connection with his audience. He often spoke about his journey with humility, sharing how each trip taught him resilience and perspective. His followers admired how he mixed raw honesty with breathtaking visuals, inspiring a generation of aspiring travel creators.

Anunay Sood: Gone Too Soon

At just 32, Anunay Sood had already built a legacy that many could only dream of a story of courage, creativity and passion for the unknown. His untimely passing has left fans and fellow creators heartbroken, but his adventures, captured forever in frames of light will continue to inspire wanderers worldwide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2025 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).