New York, November 19: Travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood was found dead in his room at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 4, with police documents indicating a suspected drug overdose, according to a report by LA-based outlet 8NewsNow. Officers reportedly discovered “narcotics” near his body when they arrived at the scene and filed a non-criminal, medical report.

Sood, who had over 1.4 million Instagram followers and was attending the Las Vegas Concours 2025 car show, was staying with two women. One of them told investigators the group purchased what they believed to be cocaine from a man on the casino floor around 4 am. She said all three consumed the substance before falling asleep, and when the women woke about an hour later, Sood was unresponsive. Police recovered a small bag containing a white powder and evidence suggesting it had been snorted. Anunay Sood Dies: Popular Travel Influencer and Photographer Passes Away, Family Urges To Respect Privacy.

Who Was Anunay Sood?

Sood was a prominent travel creator, entrepreneur, and photographer known for his cinematic visual style. He built a large digital presence with 1.4 million Instagram followers, 3.8 lakh YouTube subscribers, and repeated appearances on Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list from 2022 to 2024. Having travelled to 46 countries, he often spoke of his dream to visit all 195. As his online influence grew, he also launched a Dubai-based digital performance and marketing agency. Who Was Anunay Sood? Remembering the Dubai Travel Content Creator Whose Lens Captured the World – Know His Journey, Family, Net Worth and More.

The Clark County coroner has listed his cause and manner of death as pending, noting that toxicology results may take months. No arrests have been made so far. Sood’s family and friends confirmed his death on Instagram last week, requesting privacy and urging followers not to gather outside their home.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (8NewsNow), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2025 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).