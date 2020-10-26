Asin Thottumkal, known mononymously as Asin, is a popular actress who featured in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu films. Today, this gorgeous actress celebrates her 35th birthday. She started her acting career by doing films down south and later started doing Hindi films as well. Born to Joseph Thottumkal and Seline Thottumkal, Asin did a varied range of roles in her career and one of her most prominent role was the Tamil film Ghajini and that was later remade in Hindi with the same name. Asin has a lot a hit films to her credit, but after marrying, Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in January 2016, this talented actress bid adieu to acting. Asin Thottumkal Birthday Special: 5 Bollywood Songs of the South Beauty That You Should Not Miss (Watch Video).

The lovely couple, Asin and Rahul Sharma, are blessed with a cute little baby girl named Arin, who was born in October 2107. Fans undoubtedly miss watching Asin on the big screens, but the actress makes her fan smile by giving a glimpse of her off screen life. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at some of her adorable Instagram pictures of her family, her hubby Rahul and daughter Arin and with others too.

Birthday Girl

Baby Girl Arin's 2nd Birthday

Rahul And Asin's First Onam As Parents

Arin's First Onam

Arin's Buddies

Asin's Hubby Dearest

Baby Biker

Asin's Two Faves In The Same Frame

Family

The Happy Duo

Sweethearts

Asin was last seen in the film All Is Well that released in 2015. Fans who have extended her birthday wishes across social media platforms have expressed their desire to see her back in films. Here’s wishing Asin a very happy and fun-filled birthday!

