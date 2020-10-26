Actress Asin Thottumkal may not be a part of the industry anymore but she has had her moments of superstardom. There was a time when she was the reigning 'Queen of Kollywood' having made her mark in the Malayalam industry, all the while carving a name for herself in the Tamil and Teugu film industries as well. Apart from acting, Asin is also fluent in 8 languages and is the only other actress apart from Padmini, who has dubbed in her own voice for her multi-lingual films. Aamir Khan To Return With Ghajini 2? Makers Share a Cryptic Post Hinting So! (View Pic).

Asin also created a huge buzz with her super-successful Bollywood debut Ghajini, opposite Aamir Khan. The movie became the first Bollywood flick to amass more than Rs 1 Billion at the Box Office in India. Asim also won the Filmfare Best Female Debut Award for her role in the movie. Asin Just Made Our Christmas a Lot Brighter By Sharing Adorable Pictures of her Darling Daughter, Arin.

And as Asin turns another year older on October 26, 2020, here are some unmissable dance and romance numbers that Asin did during her 7-year stint in Bollywood.

Dhinka Chika from Ready

This peppy number from Ready sees Salman Khan and Asin groove to some hook steps that became a huge rage, while they imagine how they will date and shower love on each another 12 ways in 12 months. Cheeky, romantic and funny, the song has all the elements. This is got to be Asin's most popular dance number in Bollywood.

Watch the Video Below:

Do You Know from Housefull 2

This song from Housefull 2 is another cheeky number that sees Akshay Kumar (along with other actors of the film) woo his ladylove Asin, who is seen falling hard for her man. Asin looked pretty hot in a short red dress.

Watch the Video Below:

Chalao Na Naino Se from Bol Bachchan

Ajay Devgn woos Asin in this song by heaping praising on her eyes and we couldn't agree more. The lady has one of the prettiest pairs of naina we've seen and that's what the song is all about.

Watch the Video Below:

Guzarish from Ghajini

One of the many and our most favourite love songs of Asin from her Bollywood debut Ghajini, Guzarish invokes feelings of love hidden deep inside one. Not to mention, Asin and Aamir make quite the pair, don't they?

Watch the Video Below:

Hookah Bar from Khiladi 786

Asin and Akshay Kumar bring the house down with this dance number. We also see Asin look super sexy in a green embellished number letting her dance groove on and bring the house down.

Watch the Video Below:

Asin quit the entertainment industry in 2016 after her marriage to Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma. The couple welcomed their baby girl Arin in October 2017 and continue to live out their happily ever after.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2020 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).