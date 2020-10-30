Bigg Boss 14 is a popular controversial reality TV show and Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of veteran singer Kumar Sanu, landed in major trouble after he made a controversial remark on national television. The BB14 contestant made anti-Marathi remark that hurt the sentiments of the government of Maharashtra and the Marathi community. Jaanu Kumar Sanu, his mother Rita Bhattacharya and makers of Bigg Boss 14 had later issued an apology on the same. And now, Jaan’s father Kumar Sanu has also issued an apology. Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu Gets Threatened By MNS Film Division President Ameya Khopkar For His Comment on Marathi Language.

The video of Kumar Sanu aplogoising has been uploaded by Saamana Online’s Facebook page. Citing Jaan’s anti-Marathi remark as ‘nalayak galti’, the veteran singer stated that his son shouldn’t have said such a thing. Kumar Sanu also said that he highly respects the government of Maharashtra and the people, and apologized for his son’s actions. Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu Apologises on National TV for His Insensitive Remark on Marathi Language.

Kumar Sanu Issues Apology For Son Jaan Kumar’s Anti-Marathi Remark

The particular episode of Bigg Boss 14 had aired on October 27, in which Jaan had asked Nikki Tamboli to avoid talking in Marathi and stated, “Marathi mein math baat kar, mere saamne mat baat kar, meko chid hoti hai. Sunaauga terko, mere saamne Marathi mein math baat kar. Dum hai toh Hindi mein bol warna math baat kar, chid machti hai merko”. Soon, MNS leader Ameya Khopkar had expressed displeasure over the incident and demanded an apology from Jaan Kumar Sanu for his remarks.

