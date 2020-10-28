Bigg Boss 14 might not be churning good TRPs this season, but the reality show is surely running high on accusations and debatable content. From Rahul Vaidya's nepotism remark to Jasmin Bhasin claiming that Vaidya physically intimidated her, a lot is happening on the show. Now, the latest controversy the Salman Khan hosted show has invited for itself is because of Jaan Kumar Sanu, who in one of the recent episodes screamed at Rahul and said, "Marathi bhasha se mujhe chidh Aati hai". (Marathi language disgusts me). Well, this particular statement has not gone down well with MNS Film Division Chief Ameya Khopkar and he has slammed Jaan over the same. Bigg Boss 14’s Jaan Kumar Sanu: My Parents Separated When My Mother Was Six Months Pregnant with Me.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Khopkar mentioned that he nominates Jaan to be kicked out of Mumbai. Jaan's insensitive statement has led to a storm on Twitter where many are not in favour of the singer. Ameya in another tweet also said that Colors could have chopped the scene, however, they didn't and now we got to see the reality of Jaan. Bigg Boss 14: Kumar Sanu’s Son Jaan Kumar Sanu Believes Salman Khan’s Show Will Help Him Carve His Own Identity.

जान कुमार सानू... मराठी भाषेची याला चीड येते म्हणे. अरे तू कीड आहेस मोठी... मुंबईतून हाकलून देण्यासाठी मी नाॅमिनेट करतोय याला. — Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) October 28, 2020

मुंबईत राहून तर आता तुझं करिअर कसं बनतं जान सानू तेच बघतो आता मी.लवकरच तुला स्वत:ची चीड येईल ही माझी गॅरंटी. तुला थोबडवनार लवकरच आता आम्ही मराठी. आणि कलर्ससारख्या वाहिनीने खरंतर हा सीन वगळायला हवा होता, पण एडिट केलं नाही ते बरं झालं, गद्दारांची तोंडं कशी असतात ते समजलं. — Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) October 28, 2020

As soon as the MNS chief tweeted this, his comment section was filled with supporters where many slammed Jaan for his indecent comment. Looks like Jaan Kumar Sanu might face quite a repercussion for something he uttered out of frustration on national TV. Stay tuned!

