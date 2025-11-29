Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios’ war epic 120 Bahadur has finally hit cinemas, igniting an electric wave of excitement nationwide. Among the year’s most anticipated releases, the film is earning glowing early praise from both the media and celebrities. With its grand theatrical debut, 120 Bahadur has quickly become the nation’s biggest talking point. Amid its amazing run, the film was declared tax-free in Delhi, and now, achieving yet another milestone, it has been declared tax-free in Rajasthan as well.

Talking about the same, Farhan Akhtar in a post on X (formerly Twitter), the actor expressed, "We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan, @BhajanlalBjp ji, for this gesture that pays tribute to Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC) and the remarkable bravery of every soldier from Charlie Company."

— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) November 28, 2025

120 Bahadur is the story of our brave soldiers’ sacrifice, soldiers who refused to step back and faced the opposing army to protect our nation. As a powerful and significant story that every Indian should witness, the film is being granted tax-free status across several states. After Delhi, it has now been declared tax-free in Rajasthan too. This is yet another remarkable salute to the courage and sacrifice of our soldiers.

120 Bahadur recounts the extraordinary courage of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought in the legendary Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan Akhtar plays the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, who, along with his men, stood against all odds in one of the most defining battles of Indian military history. At its heart, one unwavering line echoes through the film: “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge.”

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film is an Excel Entertainment production and released in theatres on 21st November 2025.

