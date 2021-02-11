Actress Mahie Gill feels that she is not very marketable, and adds that the pressure of delivering hits is surely scary for bigger actors. "I say this about myself, I am not very marketable in the sense that I can run a movie on my shoulders," Mahie told IANS, adding: "This scare is more for bigger actors. It is scary for these actors. It is scary for these people." Dev D Star Mahie Gill Reveals She Has a Three-Year-Old Daughter, Says 'There Should Be No Problem With Having Children Without Marriage'.

Mahie seems to have to secured a position among actors for whom performance matters more than the box office pressure. "If your film doesn't work but if you are appreciated as an actor you keep getting work," she pointed out. Ekta Kapoor's Production House ALTBalaji Attacked; Mahie Gill, Soham Shah and Team ‘Fixer’ Attacked by Four Goons (Watch Video).

Mahie made her debut in Bollywood in 2003 with Hawayein but she became a familiar face playing a new-age Paro in Anurag Kashyap's 2009 release, Dev.D. Her notable Bollywood roles have been in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns and Gulaal.

Mahie agrees that the industry can be unforgiving because actors are defined by their hits and misses. "It does make a difference. If on a Friday a film doesn't work, there are problems definitely. This is the way it works," she said.

The actress, who was last seen in the digitally released film Durgamati, will soon be seen in Mahesh Manjrekar's web series 1962: The War In The Hills. The show unites her on screen with her Dev.D co-star Abhay Deol.

