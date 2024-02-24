Taking a trip down memory lane, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, on Saturday, shared the poster of the 1989 K. Vishwanath-directorial film Eeshwar, celebrating its 35 years. Anil Kapoor and Kirron Kher Enjoy Lunch Together Hosted by Abhinav Bindra at His Residence (See Pics).

Eeshwar was a Hindi remake of a 1986 Telugu film titled Swathi Muthyam. The original film has Kamal Haasan and Radhika in the lead.

Check Out Anil Kapoor’s Instagram Story Here:

Anil Kapoor on his Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Hindi version features Anil as Ishwarchand Vishnuchand Brahmanand Verma. Actress Vijayashanti portrayed the character of Lalita. Sharing the film's poster and a romantic still on Instagram Stories, Anil wrote: "35 years of Eeshwar."

The movie revolves around the story of a young man who faces various challenges and struggles in life. It was also remade in Kannada as Swathi Muthu. On the work front, Anil was last seen in Fighter and Animal. He next has House Owner in the pipeline.

