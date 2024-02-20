Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher's friendship thrives beyond their extensive film collaborations spanning decades. Their bond extends to Kher's wife, Kirron, who recently enjoyed a lunch with Anil hosted by retired sport shooter Abhinav Bindra. Kirron shared glimpses of the gathering on Instagram, offering a peek into the warm camaraderie. Candid photos captured heartfelt moments, including a hug between Kirron and Anil and a gesture of respect as he touched her feet. Kapoor, known for his infectious energy, brought joy and laughter to the event, mingling effortlessly with the other guests. Yasir Hussain Feels Indian TV Serials Have ‘Ghatiya’ and Mindless Plots, Pakistani Actor Claims Their Shows Are Superior in Quality.

Anil Kapoor Touches Kirron Kher's Feet:

