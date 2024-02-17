Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Actor Anil Kapoor's 'The Night Manager' has completed one year of its release on February 17.

To mark the first anniversary, Anil Kapoor took to Instagram and penned down a lengthy note on Saturday.

Also Read | Paris Hilton Birthday: Check Out Her Most Stunning Red Carpet Looks.

The post stated, "Dear Fans, Team, and Admirers of 'The Night Manager,' As we mark the one-year anniversary of our cherished show, "The Night Manager," my heart brims with gratitude and emotion. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and its success resonates deeply within me."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3bxbq3PGWM/?hl=en&img_index=1

Also Read | The Last Frontier: Dallas Goldtooth Joins Haley Bennett and Jason Clarke in Upcoming Series.

"The outpouring of love and unwavering support from each of you has been nothing short of awe-inspiring. Your passion has propelled 'The Night Manager' beyond mere OTT; it has become a milestone in my career, a testament to the power of storytelling."

He concluded, "To the remarkable team behind the scenes, your tireless dedication and pursuit of excellence have been the cornerstone of our success. Together, we've crafted something truly special, something that will endure in the hearts of viewers for years to come. Here's to 'The Night Manager'! Thank you for the love!"

He shared pictures with his co-stars, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala and director Sandeep Modi from the sets of the movie.

The post also included Anil's solo pictures from the series.

'The Night Manager' is a 1993 novel by British author John Le Carre, who passed away in December 2020.

The series is an official Hindi adaptation of John le Carre's novel 'The Night Manager', produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia.

The story revolves around the night manager of a luxury hotel, a former soldier, who is recruited by a government espionage organisation, to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer.

Helmed by Sandeep Modi, the series stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl in lead roles and is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Anil is currently basking in the success of Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film 'Fighter'.

The film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles. 'Fighter' was released in theatres on January 25. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)