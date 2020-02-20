5 Years of Badlapur: Radhika Apte Hails Sriram Raghavan for Delivering an Enticing Thriller, Says ‘He Has Immense Clarity About What He Wants’

Varun Dhawan and Radhika Apte From Badlapur (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Badlapur, an action-thriller, has completed five years since it was released, and its actress Radhika Apte is super nostalgic. Reminiscing about working with Sriram Raghavan, who helmed the film, Radhika said: "I think Sriram has a very peculiar eye about thrillers like no one else does, he is one of the most passionate people I have met, I mean he watches cinema, everything that is made available to him. 10 Years Of My Name is Khan: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Kajol Share Nostalgic BTS Video and Unseen Pictures From the Sets.

"He believes in actors a lot, if you see, the smallest parts of his films are cast really well you know, he fills his films with good actors. I absolutely love working with him because he gives so much space to the actors and it's a great collaboration, he has immense clarity about what he wants." Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s ‘My Name Is Khan’ Completes 9 Whopping Years and That Definitely Calls For One More Reunion!

Released in 2015, Badlapur featured Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles.