A R Rahman's mother Kareema Begum breathed her last today in Chennai. According to reports, she has been feeling unwell for a while and today, lost her battle against death. The composer has been very closed to her mother and to confirm the news, probably, he shared her picture on Twitter. In an interview to Chennai Times, Rahman had once revealed, "She has music instincts. Spiritually she is much higher than me in the way she thinks and takes decisions." She was her driving force to become not just an all-renowned musician but an Oscar winner too as his mother, made him leave school to take up music seriously. AR Rahman on BAFTA’s Breakthrough Initiative in India: It Will Enable Indian Talent to Cross Borders and Stand Proud on a World Stage

Condolences have poured in for the musician's loss, all wishing she rests in peace.

Harshdeep Kaur wished for Amma's gentle soul

Dear Sir.. deeply saddened by your loss.. may god give you strength. Remembering Amma’s wonderful and gentle soul. She will forever remain in our hearts 🙏🏼 — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) December 28, 2020

Shweta Mohan is equally grief stricken

Deepest condolences Sir 😞😞🙏 — Shweta Mohan (@_ShwetaMohan_) December 28, 2020

Mohan Raja has offered his condolences

Our deepest condolences sir May her Soul Rest In Peace — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) December 28, 2020

We also wish that may her soul rest in peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2020 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).