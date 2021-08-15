Vande Mataram or Mother, I bow to thee, fill us with great pride for our nation. It also gives a sense of immense gratitude towards our ancestors who sacrificed their lives to give us a free India. Today, we are enjoying the fruits of their martyrdom. "Vande Mataram" was written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and was later included in his Bengali novel Anandamath. It rose to national prominence when Rabindranath Tagore sang it at the Indian National Congress' 1896 session. It soon became the war cry of freedom fighters trying to free India from British rule. Tiger Shroff’s Song Vande Mataram Is Oozing With Patriotism and Sheer Sense of Belongingness For the Nation (Watch Video)

Today as we celebrate India's 75th Independence Day, let's talk about the many renditions of "Vande Mataram" we have heard so far in movies and also as singles. But first, for those who don't remember what the original sounds like, hear it here... Bankim Chandra Chatterjee 183rd Birth Anniversary: All You Need to Know about the Sahitya Samrat Who Composed ‘Vande Mataram’

Lata Mangeshkar's remix

Lata Mangeshkar recreated her own version from Anandmath (1952) for a peppier and western arrangements laced rendition.

A Karan Johar musical remembering India

Usha Uthup's robust voice and Kavita Krishnamoorthy's lovely musings make this song in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham a soothing melody.

Vande Mataram with dance!

This song from Varun Dhawan's ABCD 2 doesn't stick to the words of the original to the T but it does evoke the right sentiments.

A softer Vande Mataram

Sonu Nigam's rendition from RAW is soft and sweet which calms you down as you remember the sacrifices of so many people.

Vande Mataram in essence

Vande Mataram is used in the chorus and yet it manages to give you the rush in Maa Tujhe Salaam

The AR Rahman version

This rendition is perhaps the most loved one in the entire country. Thank you, AR Rahman!

For the living as well

This song from Most Wanted reminds you that Vande Mataram is also for those living souls who are still sacrificing for the country!

The Tiger version

Tiger Shroff can also sing and this song is proof, we guess

Although we think we know your choice, will you still let us know which Vande Mataram version above is your favourite?

