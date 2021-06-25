Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) The Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and Gulzar, along with seven eminent singers, have come together to bring out a song touted as an anthem of hope and healing. The track, titled "Meri pukaar suno" was released on Friday. Entertainment News | A R Rahman Wants to ‘move On’, Says ‘wasted Prime Time of Our Lives Will Never Come Back’

The track, featuring the voices of Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, KS Chithra, Sadhana Sargam, Shashaa Tirupati, Armaan Malik and Asees Kaur, is essentially a call from Maati Maa (Mother Earth) to her children to reunite, assuring them this too shall pass.

Check out the song here...

Talking about the song's direction and composition, Rahman said: "This time, this period of the pandemic, is an extraordinary phase in everyone's life. There is so much uncertainty and pain, and yet, so much resilience and healing. Gulzar ji and I wished to create a song of hope because we all need comfort and reassurance. 'Meri pukaar suno' is like Mother India singing to her children through her daughters. It's to say that human beings have survived and thrived through different periods of time and that we'll emerge through this bravely."

Speaking about the genesis of the song, Gulzar said: "This is a story about Maati Maa, our Mother Earth, as she appeals to us to listen to her. She gives us hope with her bountiful resources, cool breeze, flowing streams and endless sunshine; asking us for a promise to look after our gift of life. Rahman sahab has given my words a truly magical composition as always."

The music video is a narrative of a child as he struggles to find inspiration. "Meri pukaar suno" is an inspiring anthem that encourages one and all, to stand tall in the hope of a better tomorrow," says Rajat Kakar, Managing Director India, of Sony Music India, who unveiled the song.

