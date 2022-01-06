Anything we write about A R Rahman will always fall short in encompassing the giant genius that he is. Oscar or not, Rahman's scores have always struck a chord with music listeners. It's as if he blends nature's sounds in his studio to compose a tune. They aren't just good songs to hear but also soothe you. 'Rehna tu' from Delhi-6 and 'Tum ho' from Rockstar are classic examples of the same. But this music maverick doesn't just stop at composing songs. He goes much beyond. With A R Rahman in a movie, it's a complete musical experience. We are talking about background score here. AR Rahman Birthday Special: 15 Brilliant Soundtracks of the Oscar-Winning Composer Which Surpassed the Failures of the Film and Lived On!.

Rahman's BGM scores are an extension of the stories. It's like one of the characters with a legit graph. Even today, some of them that were composed way back in the 90s, give us goosebumps. So today on his birthday, we decided to share those gems with you.

Swades

Swades is perhaps the most underrated patriotic movie India has ever produced. It doesn't just point at all the flaws we have as a country but how to become the change that we want to see here, just how Mahatma Gandhi had suggested. Guess that's why A R Rahman's BGM here still fuel us to do something for the country instead of cribbing on Twitter. AR Rahman Birthday Special: 5 Hollywood Movies of Ryan Reynolds, Denzel Washington, Nicolas Cage That Dropped Lovely Rahman Surprises.

Roja

Roja is special. Mani Ratnam and A R Rahman created magic with this movie that transcended all language barriers. For such a movie, there couldn't have been a more apt BGM than this.

Lagaan

The trumpet at the start is enough to know what we are watching and what we are cheering for. Yet another rousing BGM.

Bombay

The flute work is still unmatched and so is the BGM.

Rang De Basanti

Everything about this movie is important and essential. That includes this fantastic and heart-touching BGM by ARR.

Yuva

Yuva is an excellent movie with a perfect mix of everything from obsession, madness, romance and crudeness. This BGM reflects the same perfectly!

Rangeela

Perky, peppy and also emotional, Rangeela's BGM is a favourite of many.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa

Given the fact that it was a young and youthful movie, the film required a BGM that gives a warm and fuzzy feeling. This one just that and so much more!

The Legend Of Bhagat Singh

A rousing ode to a man who we had but didn't deserve - Bhagat Singh! A befitting BGM for the man!

'

Jodhaa Akbar

Here's a touch of royal and extravagance, courtesy ARR

We are sure there are plenty of other BGM gems by AR Rahman but these are our all-time favourites.

