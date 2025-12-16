Actor Aamir Khan has once again chosen to tell a story that goes beyond cinema. The superstar recently unveiled the trailer of Sitaaron Ke Sitaare, a deeply emotional documentary that focuses on the real-life journeys of parents raising specially-abled children the very children who appeared in Sitaare Zameen Par. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Movie Review: Aamir Khan’s Earnest but Safe ‘Campeones’ Remake Is Uplifted by Its ‘Special’ Cast (LatestLY Exclusive)

Aamir Khan Calls Parents the ‘ Real Stars ’

While introducing the project, Aamir made it clear who the true heroes of the story are. Calling the parents, the “real stars,” he set the tone for a film that promises honesty, sensitivity, and emotional depth. The trailer begins on a hard-hitting note, with a parent questioning society’s attitude towards disability, “In our country, people hide specially-abled children. If you show them on screen, who will watch it?” From there, the film gently shifts into moments filled with warmth and nostalgia. Parents recall their love stories, marriages, proposals, and the ordinary joys of life moments that once defined them, before their world changed forever.

‘Sitaaron Ke Sitaare’ Trailer Reveals Parents Painful Reality

As the trailer progresses, the mood turns heavier. Parents openly talk about the moment they realised their children were differently abled and the silent struggles that followed. One parent recall being told not to bring their child to school anymore because other parents were uncomfortable. Another speaks about doctors and teachers using complicated words that left them feeling confused and helpless, adding to their isolation during an already overwhelming phase.

Parents Speak on Stigma and Strength

The documentary does not shy away from uncomfortable truths. One parent says, “Society, doctors, teachers-they just make you feel small.” Another recalls being advised to rely on rituals and prayers to “fix” their child. These moments underline how deeply stigma and misinformation still affect families of specially-abled children in everyday life. Despite the emotional weight, Sitaaron Ke Sitaare is equally about resilience. One parent sum it up powerfully, “You can’t give up hope. The day you stop, everything ends - your child’s life, your life.” The emotional turning point comes when parents describe receiving a call from Aamir Khan Productions, inviting their children to be part of a film. The disbelief and joy in their voices are unmistakable. “He’ll be known to everyone,” one parent says, overwhelmed with pride. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Cast: Aamir Khan’s Heartwarming Film Introduces 10 Specially-Abled Stars – Meet Ashish Pendse, Simran Mangeshkar, Gopikrishnan and Other Inspirational Actors Winning Hearts (Watch Videos)

About ‘Sitaaron Ke Sitaare’

The trailer also features warm, light-hearted moments from the film set. In one scene, Aamir jokingly asks the children to stand in a straight line, instantly putting them at ease. Reflecting on the journey, Aamir admits that emotional bonds are inevitable. “A whole new world opens up. Anything is possible with our children too,” he says, before reiterating that the parents are the true heroes of the story. Sitaaron Ke Sitaare is scheduled to release in theatres on December 19, 2025. Meanwhile, Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna and adapted from the Spanish film Champions (2018) was released earlier on June 20, 2025.

