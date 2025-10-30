The family of the famous cartoonist late R.K. Laxman has decided to pay a tribute to him by instituting the first-ever R.K. Laxman Award for Excellence. ‘Accusations Hurtful and Misleading’: Aamir Khan and Family Issues Statement After Brother Faissal Khan Alleges Kin Destroyed His Physical, Mental and Financial Health.

The family has organized a live music concert by music maestro A. R. Rahman on November 23 and will be celebrating the glorious legacy left by R.K. Laxman during the event. The concert is scheduled to commence from 5 PM onwards in the MCA Cricket Stadium, Pune.

Aamir Khan to Get Prestigious RK Laxman Award

Usha Lakshman, the daughter-in-law of the late cartoonist told IANS, "The R.K. Laxman family has organized an A.R. Rahman live music concert on Sunday, 23rd November 2025, at the MCA Cricket Stadium."

She added, "The concert will begin at 5 PM onwards, and during the event, we will be paying tribute to R.K. Laxman by instituting the first-ever R.K. Laxman Award for Excellence."

The first ever recipient of the R.K. Laxman Award for Excellence will be none other than Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan.

"The recipient of this award will be Aamir Khan, and this will be the biggest tribute we, as a family, are offering to Laxman..," she concluded.

R.K. Laxman, a celebrated Indian cartoonist and illustrator, was best known for his creation, The Common Man, and for his daily cartoon strip, 'You Said It'.

He is also credited with creating the sketches for the television adaptation of the show Malgudi Days, which was written by his elder brother, RK Narayan, and directed by Shankar Nag.

R.K. Laxman passed away in Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in 2015 at the age of 93.

During his tenure, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1973 by the Government of India and the Padma Vibhushan in 2005.

R.K. Laxman further received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Mysore in 2004.

