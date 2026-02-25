On February 24, Bollywood playback singer and musician Arijit Singh made his account on X (formerly Twitter) public for the first time. Arijit Singh's X handle @Atmojoarjalojo comes with a unique name, WhoamI. The singer posted a heartfelt message for his fans, who were distraught with his recent announcement of retirement from playback singing. Arijit Singh clarified that he has quite a few songs pending to be completed and those will continue to release for another year or more, so his ardent listeners don't have to worry. He expressed his "love" for his fans and thanked them for their " kindness in this ruthless world". He urged them to be healthy and "Read love meditate". Here's his full message.

Arijit Singh 's Heartfelt Message to Fans

Arijit Singh wrote on X, "This message is just for my listeners

please dont read and swipe right now if you are not my listener, its a humble request. Hello beautiful people! ❤️ I just want to tell you all that I love you. Thank you so much for your kindness in this ruthless world."

He added, "Although I have stopped taking new assignments, the list of pending songs are not less you know. I will have to complete a lot of songs. Dont involve into explaining people, How many times will you? there are so many Unfinished songs, they are gonna keep releasing until done. May be through this whole year. may be it will touch next year too." (sic)

Arijit concluded: "Be peaceful. Try to get out of this platform. Remove spike proteins from your body, leave 5g, Read love meditate. Jay Devi!"

Arijit Singh X Account Is Now Public - See Post:

Arijit Singh Announces Retirement

Arijit Singh had in January 2026 announced his retirement from playback singing. He had written on his official Instagram account in a post, “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey." Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing - Can You Guess His Last Playback Song?

Arijit Singh Songs Released After Retirement Announcement

A few songs of Arijit Singh have released since his retirement announcement, including "Maatrubhumi" from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's film Battle of Galwan. Recently, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan visited Arijit Singh's home in Jiaganj, Murshidabad in West Bengal and urged him to sing the title track of his son Junaid Khan's film Ek Din. ‘Battle of Galwan’ Song ‘Maatrubhumi’ Out Now: Salman Khan Pays Tribute to India in First Track From Upcoming War Drama (Watch Video).

Aamir Khan Visits Arijit Singh's Home - Watch Video:

For now, fans can heave a sigh of relief, as Arijit Singh is not going anywhere as a singer at least in the near future!

