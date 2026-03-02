Just weeks after sending shockwaves through the Indian music industry with his retirement from film playback singing, Arijit Singh has marked the beginning of a new creative chapter. On Friday, February 27, 2026, the celebrated vocalist released his first independent single, Raina, a soulful collaboration with composer Shekhar Ravjiani and lyricist Priya Saraiya. The release signals a shift in Singh’s career toward "independent artistry," moving away from the high-pressure world of Bollywood film scores to focus on personal musical exploration. Arijit Singh Makes X Account Public, Posts Heartfelt Message to Fans and Clarifies Retirement Announcement (See Post)

‘Raina’ Romantic Track

Raina is described as a deeply immersive romantic track, released under the Garuudaa Music label. The song’s official description paints a vivid picture of its mood, "Lose yourself in this deeply romantic ode to a woman who feels like the night itself, mysterious, breathtaking, endless. She isn’t just admired; she’s felt... It’s the kind of love that lights up the dark." The 176-second track highlights Singh’s signature emotive depth against Ravjiani’s minimalistic yet lush composition. This marks a reunion for the duo, who previously collaborated on the 2023 hit Kasam Se.

The Shocking Retirement Announcement

The release of Raina comes exactly one month after Singh’s unexpected announcement on January 27, 2026. In a New Year’s message to fans, the 38-year-old singer revealed he would no longer accept new playback assignments. "I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote. However, he was quick to reassure his audience that his voice would not disappear entirely. "I won't stop making music... I will be learning more and doing more on my own as a small little artist." Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing: 5 Popular Non-Hindi Songs of Versatile Singer You Must Hear.

Fans Hail Arijit Singh’s ‘Raina’ As Emotional Masterpiece

The response to Raina was instantaneous, with the comments section of the official video turning into a digital shrine for the singer’s legacy. One fan expressed the collective sentiment, writing, "Arijit Singh is best. No one can replace him in my life. He was, is, and will be my favourite singer forever." Another listener noted the evocative nature of his performance: "When Arijit Singh sings, it doesn’t feel like a song. It feels like a memory you forgot you had." Others praised the transition into independent music, with one fan stating, "Everything about this song is amazing. The composition and lyrics perfectly capture the melancholic nights, and Arijit's singing is giving it the perfect life."

Watch Arijit Singh's Song 'Raina’:

What Lies Ahead for Arijit Singh?

While Singh has officially stopped taking new Bollywood film assignments, his voice will remain a staple in cinemas for the foreseeable future. The singer recently clarified that he has a "substantial backlog" of previously recorded songs that were delayed or are part of upcoming 2026-2027 projects. Notable upcoming releases include the title track for the Aamir Khan-produced film Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan. Reports suggest Aamir Khan personally visited Singh in his hometown of Jiaganj to persuade him to record the track, with a behind-the-scenes video showing the actor joking, "Aise mat kar yaar, hum logon ka kya hoga? (Don't do this, what will happen to us?)" For now, Singh is encouraging his fans to look beyond the charts and embrace a slower pace of life. "Be peaceful. Try to get off this platform... Read, love, meditate," he advised his followers in a recent note.

