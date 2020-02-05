Aamir Khan's Sharp Contrast In 'Laal Singh Chaddha': From Long-Bearded To Clean-Shaven Avatars Make Fans Curious!

Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha (Image Credit: File Images)

Mr Perfectionist that he is Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is known to be the actor who never settles for anything easy. Shifting from one avatar to the other, the actor is seen sporting different looks these days: turban with long beard, long open hair and beard (the one we have seen on the poster of his next) and now the 54-year-old has surprised us with his crew cut and clean-shaven. He has been donning these looks for the shooting schedules of his upcoming Christmas release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and we wonder, what more is in store!

Aamir’s Sardar look followed by the visual of him running where he is seen sporting a long beard, both have received wide appreciation from the audience all across. From the internet junkies to the aam janta fans, the look became an instant hit and they continue to make waves. Aamir Khan Thanks Akshay Kumar after the Latter Changes Bachchan Pandey's Release Date to Avoid Clashing with Laal Singh Chaddha

Now, the actor is seen donning a new look where he is clean-shaven and in a crew cut which has gotten us excited. Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Is Shooting for His Upcoming Film in Shimla

A solo release this Christmas, Aamir Khan will surely stun the audience with his performance in and as Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is already being hailed as the most anticipated film of the year. With an interesting plot, the narration traces the journey of the protagonist as he by chance starts influencing the important political and cultural events in India over a span of 30 years.