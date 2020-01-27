Aamir Khan Thanks Akshay Kumar after the Latter Changes Bachchan Pandey's Release Date to Avoid Clashing with Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha will not clash with Bachchan Pandey (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The big clash is averted and trade pundits can finally heave a sigh of relief. Aamir Khan's next venture Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump and the project was clashing with Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey on Christmas 2020. However, the same is no longer the scenario. The Sooryavanshi actor has decided to change his film's release date and Aamir Khan is clearly humbled by his sweet gesture. The Dangal actor took to his Twitter account to thank Khiladi Kumar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for their big move. Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Releases: From Prithviraj in Diwali to Laxmmi Bomb on Eid, the Actor is Set to Rule all the Prime Festival Slots.

"Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it. Love," he tweeted while showing his gratitude to the actor-producer duo. Considering Akshay's winning streak at the box office these days and Aamir's popularity with the crowd, it was a wise decision on both of their part to avoid a clash. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Is Shooting for His Upcoming Film in Shimla.

Check Out Aamir Khan's Tweet

Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it. Love. a — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 27, 2020

While the movies were earlier slated to release on December 25, 2020, Laal Singh Chaddha will be the only one going ahead with it. The makers of Bachchan Pandey are yet to announce their new date. Bachchan Pandey has Kriti Sanon romancing Kumar while Laal Singh Chadha stars Kareena Kapoor Khan with Aamir.