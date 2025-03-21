A few days back, Aamir Khan confirmed his relationship with a woman named Gauri Spratt, leaving everyone surprised. The Bollywood superstar introduced his girlfriend to the world at his pre-birthday press meet on March 13. The Sitaare Zameen Par actor revealed that though he had known Gauri for the past 25 years, they started dating just a year ago. The duo also made a public appearance together days after the announcement, sparking more buzz about their romance. Amid this, the actor's elder sister, Nikhat Hegde, has reacted to their relationship. ‘I Feel Settled’: Aamir Khan Confirms Relationship With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt, Sings ‘Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein’ for His Lady Love.

Aamir Khan’s Sister Nikhat Hegde Reacts to Him Dating Gauri Spratt

In a recent chat with Times Applaud Trends, Nikhat Khan Hegde spoke about her brother Aamir Khan's new ladylove, Gauri, and called her a very nice person. She said, "Hum log bohot khush hai Aamir ke lie aur Gauri ke lie bhi kyonki wo bohot hi achi insaan hai. Hum chahte hai ki yeh dono khush rahe hamesha ke lie." (We are very happy for both Aamir and Gauri. She is a very good person. We hope that they stay happy together).

Aamir Khan’s Sister Nikhat Khan Hegde Talks About Gauri Spratt

When asked about her first meeting with Gauri, Nikhat said, "Yahi Bombay mein kuch ek saal pehle." (Here in Mumbai only, around a year ago). Rumours about Aamir Khan's one ladylove began a few months back after reports claimed that the Bollywood superstar was in a relationship with a Bengaluru-based woman. It was later revealed that her name is Gauri, and the relationship was confirmed just a week ago. Aamir Khan and Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Make FIRST Public Appearance After Confirming Romance; Is the Superstar’s GF Gearing Up for Her Bollywood Debut? (Watch Video).

The duo made their first public appearance last week. While the superstar smiled and waved at the paps, Gauri quickly went inside their car.

