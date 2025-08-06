Actress Sakshi Malik, best known for appearing in the song "Bom Diggy Diggy" from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, is grabbing headlines after a video showing her in a heated argument with actor-dancer Raghav Juyal went viral on social media. The video shows the Kill actor and Sakshi engaged in a tense exchange, while two men attempt to step in and separate them. What made the video even more controversial was a moment where Raghav is seen slapping the actress during the altercation. Amid massive reactions online, both actors have stepped in to clarify the situation. ‘The Paradise’: Raghav Juyal Roped In for Surprise Role in Nani’s Action Thriller, Announcement Made on Actor’s Birthday (Watch Video).

Raghav Juyal Slaps Sakshi Malik in Viral Video

In the video, which has now been widely shared across several social media platforms, Sakshi Malik and Raghav Juyal are seen in an ugly spat. During the heated argument, an angry Sakshi is seen pulling Raghav's hair before their friends intervene to separate them. However, the Kill actor retaliates by slapping her, after which the two others finally manage to pull them apart and calm them down.

Viral Video of Sakshi Malik and Raghav Juyal’s Heated Exchange

Guess what? Turns out that the viral video of the actors' altercation was nothing but a part of their acting workshop, as confirmed by them.

Sakshi Malik and Raghav Juyal Clarify About Their Viral Video

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday (August 5), Sakshi Malik requested fans to calm down because the viral video featuring her and Raghav was a part of an acting workshop. She wrote, "Guys, this was just a scene from a recent acting practice session. There was absolutely not intention to hurt or offend anyone. Just four actors working through a performance. Hope you understand."

Sakshi Malik Shares Statement on Instagram

Raghav Juyal, on the other hand, also re-shared the viral video on his Insta story and wrote, "Guys, this was our scene practice for our play script (acting practice) please dont think its real. Bus accha actor banne ki practise hai." Raghav Juyal Birthday: Check Out His Charming Presence Behind the Camera (View Pics).

Was the video really part of their acting practice session, or was it another celebrity publicity stunt?

