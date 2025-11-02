Shah Rukh Khan turned 60 on November 2, 2025, and as fans eagerly waited for a big surprise, he delivered in true superstar fashion. The much-anticipated teaser of his upcoming action film King, directed by Siddharth Anand (of Pathaan fame), finally dropped — and it’s every bit the adrenaline rush fans had hoped for. ‘King’ Title Glimpse: ‘Darr Nahi Dahshat Hoon’! Shah Rukh Khan Is on a Bloody Rampage in First Promo of Siddharth Anand’s Upcoming Actioner (Watch Video).

The title glimpse showcases SRK in an electrifying new avatar, complete with a silver mane and lethal swagger. The teaser proudly declares itself “A New Shah Rukh Khan Experience” - and judging by the visuals, it’s not exaggerating.

Move Over Vikram Rathore... 'King' Has Arrived!

Packed with jaw-dropping action sequences, the teaser captures SRK at his most menacing. In one standout moment, his character uses a thug’s broken mouth as a holder to fire his shotgun - a savage, cinematic flex that instantly sets the tone.

SRK’s gravelly narration overlays the chaos: he admits to having killed countless people without knowing if they were good or bad, only remembering the fear in their eyes. “I’ve committed a thousand murders,” he says, “and am wanted in a hundred countries.” The world, he adds, knows him simply as King.

He caps it off with a spine-chilling declaration - “Darr nahi, dahshat hoon” (I am not fear, but terror itself) - as Anirudh Ravichander’s pulsating rap score kicks in, amplifying the madness. ‘King’: From Deepika Padukone to Anil Kapoor, All Stars Rumoured To Join Shah Rukh Khan’s Next and Their Past Movies With SRK.

And yes, King even comes with a literal calling card - a King of Hearts playing card, which he wields as a weapon à la Gambit from X-Men.

Watch the Title Glimpse of 'King':

Fans Go Wild Over SRK’s New Avatar

The teaser has taken social media by storm, with fans raving about SRK’s menacing presence, the insane action choreography, and Anirudh’s fiery score. Many are calling it “SRK’s boldest transformation yet” — a mix of style, grit, and unapologetic dominance.

How Fans Reacted to 'King' Title Glimpse

‘His Most Badass Avatar Yet’

Never seen SRK exude this level of swagger before… his most badass avatar yet! 🔥 #King pic.twitter.com/xBAbvrjOMq — ZeMo (@ZeM6108) November 2, 2025

‘Title Track Turns Into Pure Goosebumps’

When SRK’s aura meets Anirudh’s madness — the title track turns into pure goosebumps 💥📈#King pic.twitter.com/m5Y1PR1OJ5 — Sooraj 🧢 (@Sooraj9847) November 2, 2025

'BLOCKBUSTER STUFF!'

“डर नहीं दहशत हूँ!”🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 SHAH RUKH KHAN IN & AS #KING 💥💥💥💥 BLOCKBUSTER STUFF! 🙌💥 3rd ₹1000Cr+ LOADING! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nyNfZvBO3A — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) November 2, 2025

'Gonna Turn Theatre Into Stadium'

This Is #ShahRukhKhan At His Peak. It's Gonna Turn Theatre Into Stadium. What Presentation By #SidharthAnand. Guaranteed Blockbuster 🙏🔥🔥 #KING pic.twitter.com/xJcvxEev1w — Box Office (@Box_Office_BO) November 2, 2025

'A NEW SHAH RUKH KHAN EXPERIENCE'

Oh bhaisahab 😭😭 This is mass level Teaser 🔥🔥 A NEW SHAH RUKH KHAN EXPERIENCE 🔥 Thank you #King for this Royal Birthday gift to your fans ♥️ “Darr nahi Dahshat hun” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ml3EY6WTXs — Jitesh (@Chaotic_mind99) November 2, 2025

What We Know So Far of 'King'

While the teaser doesn’t reveal a confirmed release date, King is slated for a 2026 theatrical release. The video also keeps the rest of the cast under wraps, but reports suggest it’s an ensemble powerhouse.

Joining Shah Rukh Khan are Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Suhana Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal - an impressive lineup that hints at something truly grand in scale. The film is jointly produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures.

With King, it seems Siddharth Anand is crafting another big-screen spectacle that combines emotional intensity with slick, stylised action - and Shah Rukh Khan, once again, looks ready to rule.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2025 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).