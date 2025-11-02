Mumbai, November 2: The title reveal of the Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘King’ was unveiled on Sunday on the occasion of his 60th birthday. The video asset starts with a bird-eye view of an island facility. A large part of the video features SRK’s voice-over perfectly synced with the action shots until his face as the titular character is revealed. The voice-over establishes the titular character as his dread as a ruthless mercenary, who has lost the count of how many people he has killed, and doesn’t even know if they were good or bad people. ‘Happy Birthday to the True KING of Hearts’: Shilpa Shetty Extends Birthday Wishes to Shah Rukh Khan.

The asset is laced with action and violence in equal proportions topped up with stylised shots. The moment of SRK’s face-reveal in the video arrives as he rocks the silver-haired look with short hair. The unanimously known as King Khan take on the title role with merciless intensity. A man whose name inspires not just fear, but terror across continents as he says, “100 desho’n mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam”, ‘KING’. One of the iconic moments from the title reveal is when SRK wields the King of Hearts card as a weapon, a symbolic nod to his enduring reign as the King of Hearts, both on and off-screen. ‘King’ Title Glimpse: ‘Darr Nahi Dahshat Hoon’! Shah Rukh Khan Is on a Bloody Rampage in First Promo of Siddharth Anand’s Upcoming Actioner (Watch Video).

SRK Rocks Silver-Haired Look in ‘King’ Title Announcement on Milestone Birthday

Sau deshon mein badnaam, Duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam - #KING#KingTitleReveal It’s Showtime! In Cinemas 2026. pic.twitter.com/l3FLrUH1S0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2025

The film marks SRK’s 2nd collaboration with director-producer Siddharth Anand after ‘Pathaan’, and is a slick, high-octane action entertainer that redefines style, charisma, and thrills, and is set to be Siddharth Anand’s massiest film yet, taking his signature action storytelling to a whole new dimension. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, ‘King’ is set to release in 2026. Meanwhile, the birthday celebrations of SRK are in full-swing in Mumbai. Influential people from all walks of life are taking to their social media handles to send their best wishes to the megastar on his birthday.

