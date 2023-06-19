Although Adipurush opened to mixed response from the audience, the film has minted phenomenal figures at the box office. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, this mythological drama has managed to gross Rs 340 crore worldwide on the opening weekend. Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1: Hindi Version of Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Film Collects Rs 37.25 Crore in India.

Adipurush Collections

Adipurush continues to captivate audiences across generations, crossing an astounding ₹340 crores on the opening weekend at the box office! Jai Shri Ram 🙏#AdipurushBlockbusterWeekend Book your tickets on: https://t.co/0gHImE23yj#Adipurush now in cinemas near you ✨… pic.twitter.com/vwIubHPGbK — T-Series (@TSeries) June 19, 2023

