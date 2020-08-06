Aditya Narayan turns 33 today. The actor, singer, music composer is the son of Udit Narayan. But he shot to fame with his hosting gig on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. He became every kid's favourite singer and host. Soon, cashing in on his nationwide popularity he made his acting debut with the horror film, Shaapit. Well, at least a few songs from the movie are memorable. Over the years, Aditya has not been active in Bollywood as much as we would like. But, boy, has he churned out some evergreen songs. All we can say about Aditya is that we have not even scratched the surface of his talents.

Today, on his birthday, we are curating an Aditya Narayan special playlist. All of these songs are not from movies or his singles, but an eclectic mix of audio that will help you understand Aditya;'s versatility better.

Rangeela Re (Rangeela)

Well, before there were Ranveer Singh and Abhishek Bachchan rapping for us, Aditya Narayan stole hearts with his rap in Rangeela.

Kabhi Na Kabhi (Shaapit)

Aditya also sang a few songs for his film Shaapit. Believe it or not, actors singing their own songs in Bollywood is a rarity. Aditya was already class apart.

Lillah

Aditya released this beautiful single that won the hearts of millions.

Tattad Tattad (Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela)

Yes, just in case you did not know this evergreen dance number was sung by Aditya. The music was composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is still a party hit with Ranveer Singh's hook step being a rage.

Mera Naam Kizzie (Dil Bechara)

After Tattad Tattad, Aditya lent his voice to this raspy number for AR Rahman's composition for the film Dil Bechara. As we said, Aditya is using his voice sparingly. He is still fresh.

Humnava Mere/Baarish

This is not a single or a song from a movie. Aditya teamed up Dhvani for MixTape. He sang a cover of Humnava and Baarish, mashing up the two love ballads beautifully.

Badan Pe Sitare

Aditya song this insane rock cover of the hit classic song "Badan Pe Sitare" with The A Team. The number will give you a burst of energy.

