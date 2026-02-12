Legendary Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan is facing serious legal allegations after his first wife, Ranjana Jha, filed a formal complaint accusing him of orchestrating a medical conspiracy. On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, Jha approached the Women's Police Station in Supaul, Bihar, claiming her uterus was surgically removed without her knowledge or consent nearly three decades ago. Udit Narayan Named in Marital Fraud Complaint Filed by First Wife in Bihar’s Supaul.

The complaint names Udit Narayan, his brothers Sanjay Kumar Jha and Lalit Narayan Jha, and his second wife, Deepa Narayan, as parties to the alleged incident. Local authorities have confirmed receipt of the application and have initiated a preliminary investigation into the 30-year-old matter.

Ranjhana Jha’s Non-Consensual Uterus Removal Allegations

According to the complaint, the incident dates back to 1996. Ranjana Jha alleges that Udit Narayan and his brothers took her to a major private hospital in Delhi under the guise of providing medical treatment for a general illness.

Udit Narayan’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Udit Narayan Jha (@uditnarayanmusic)

Jha claims that while she was at the facility, her uterus was removed during surgery without her being informed of the procedure. She further alleged that Deepa Narayan was present at the hospital during this time. In her statement to the police, Jha said she only discovered the removal of the organ years later during a subsequent medical consultation for ongoing health issues.

Details of the Police Complaint

Accompanied by her legal counsel, Karunakant Jha, Ranjana submitted a written application seeking the registration of an FIR (First Information Report). She claimed that the singer’s family members acted together to facilitate the surgery. There were allegations that she was misled about the nature of her medical treatment.

Jha stated that despite previous legal settlements where the singer acknowledged her as his wife, she has not received the promised financial support or social respect.

Officer-in-Charge Anju Tiwari stated that because the events described occurred roughly 30 years ago, the police will conduct a thorough inquiry before officially registering an FIR.

Who is Ranjana Jha?

Ranjana Jha, 61, is the daughter of Chandrakant Jha from the Supaul district of Bihar. She married Udit Narayan on December 7, 1984, according to Hindu rituals, shortly before he moved to Mumbai to pursue his career in the film industry.

Her existence as Narayan's first wife became a matter of public record in 2006 when she staged a protest in Patna, claiming he had married his second wife, Deepa, in 1985 without seeking a divorce. After initial denials, Narayan publicly accepted Ranjana as his wife and reached a compromise agreement before the Bihar State Women's Commission.

More About the Legal Turmoil

This recent police complaint follows a series of legal disputes between the two. In early 2025, Jha filed a maintenance case in the Supaul Family Court, seeking financial assistance due to her declining health and deteriorating financial condition. Udit Narayan Turns 70: Shaan Shares Heartwarming Videos From the Singer’s Special Birthday Celebration - WATCH.

While Udit Narayan has previously stated that he provides a monthly allowance and has transferred property to her, Jha maintains that he has failed to honour his full commitments and continues to "deceive" her during his visits to their native village. The singer has yet to issue a public statement regarding these newest allegations of medical misconduct.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2026 12:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).