Aftab Shivdasani Blocks Hansal Mehta On Twitter And The Filmmaker Has No Idea Why

Weird things happen on Twitter. Hate mongering, fake videos, audacious tweets, pointless messages, and some blocking. Nobody knows it better than Hansal Mehta now. The filmmaker is surprised to see he has been blocked by none other than Aftab Shivdasani on Twitter. He posted a screenshot of the same on his timeline with a caption, 'Oink?' Well, he isn't the only scratching his head to find out what is happening here. What could be the reason behind Aftab blocking him? Was that a mistake? Hansal Mehta Can’t Stop Praising Ava DuVernay’s Netflix Show ‘When They See Us’

So we tried to do some digging here. Hansa Mehta has always been vocal about his thoughts. Be it CAA or speaking up for what he thinks is right, he uses the medium to put across his thoughts. Now, Aftab is making his digital debut with Poison on Zee5. Recently, Hansal Mehta called out the streamer for putting up an edited version of Aligarh on its platform. He also mentioned about the same thing for SonyLIV which has Shahid on its platform. We wonder if there is any connection to that. Now, this is complete conjecture, so don't kill us!

This is what Mehta has said about Aligarh earlier...

Why such a mutilated and excessively censored version of #Aligarh on ZEE5? Embarrassed by homosexuality or what? Humiliating to see your film cut like this. @ZEE5India — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 16, 2020

This one is for Shahid

There is also a heavily censored version of #Shahid on @SonyLIV. It is really disgusting to see your film mutilated like this. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 16, 2020

We wonder if Aftab will address this soon enough. Maybe then we will not make conjectures and believe him.