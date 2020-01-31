After Karan Deol, Bobby Deol's Son, Aryaman Starts Prepping for his Bollywood Debut?

Bobby Deol's son Aryaman to enter Bollywood? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The next generation of Deol family is gearing up to take over Bollywood. After Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol marked his B-town outing with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas last year, it's time for Bobby Deol's son, Aryaman to shine. The lad and his good looks were a hot topic of discussion in 2019 and a recent report suggests that he may enter Bollywood very soon. So all the girls out there, you have a reason to rejoice and we couldn't be happier. Sunny Deol and Karan Deol in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai – 5 Times When Actors Directed Their Son’s Debut.

As per Rajeev Masand's column in the Open Magazine, Bobby Deol's son, Aryaman is already prepping for his big debut. The Race 3 actor even had casual conversations with Ramesh Taurani and Abbas Mastan on launching his son under their wings. So unlike his cousin Karan, Aryaman won't be launched under his home banner, Vijeta films. Dharmendra Has Some Words of Wisdom for Grandson Karan Deol and Saher Bamba for Their Debut Film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas – Watch Video.

Speaking of home banner, the same reports also highlights how Karan Deol is being re-groomed after the average performance of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas at the box office. Meanwhile, his younger brother, Rajvir is also prepping for his own debut. And his launchpad will be his home production. Though it's unclear if Sunny Deol will direct the movie himself or think of any other name. Let's wish Deol boys some love and luck, please.