Actor Ajay Devgn will complete three successful decades in the Hindi film industry come 2021. However, he has amassed a fan base that rivals the Khans, Kapoors, Kumars and Roshans in the industry. Ajay is also one of those actors who whenever he has the time to spare, interacts with his fans. Recently the Singham hunk came across some impressive artwork that his fans painted of his and instantly tweeted the video, thanking them for their love and support. Ajay Devgn to Step into Idris Elba's Shoes For the Hindi Remake of Luther?.

The fan art consisted of Ajay's stills from his photoshoots and movies like Singham and Tanhaji - The Unsung Hero. When Ajay came across the fan art, he was quick to express his gratitude to the fans. Ajay Devgn's Car Mania! From BMW X7 to Rolls Royce Cullinan, Check Out The Awesome Cars Tanhaji Actor Owns.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

On the work front, Ajay Devgn's next, Bhuj: The Pride Of India will be released on Disney+ Hotstar soon. The actor is also rumoured to be playing Idris Elba's character in the Hindi Remake of Luther and is said to be in talks with Disney+ Hotstar for the same.

