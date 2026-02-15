The wait for the final chapter of Indian cinema’s most celebrated crime saga is nearly over. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal officially announced on Sunday that Drishyam 3 will hit theaters worldwide on April 2, 2026. The actor shared the highly anticipated update along with a new poster, signaling the return of his iconic character, Georgekutty. The announcement comes just months after Mohanlal received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest cinematic honour, adding even more prestige to the franchise's concluding installment.

A Glimpse Into the Next Chapter

The newly released poster features a serious-looking Georgekutty standing amidst a dense banana plantation, gazing intensely into the distance. This familiar setting, paired with the chilling tagline “Past Never Stays Silent,” suggests that the secrets of the previous films will continue to haunt the family. Director Jeethu Joseph, the mastermind behind the series, clarified that the film picks up four-and-a-half years after the events of the second part. "The film focuses on what happens in Georgekutty's life after this gap. That is the crux of the story," Joseph explained. While many view the series as a thriller, Joseph reiterated that he considers it a "family drama" with a crime at its center, focusing on the emotional struggles of the family.

Mohanlal Begins Third Film After Dadasaheb Phalke Honour

The project was formally launched in September 2025 with a traditional puja ceremony at a law college near Kochi. Filming took place across various locations in Kerala, including Thodupuzha, Vagamon and Ernakulam. Producer Antony Perumbavoor noted that the decision to create a third part was only finalized after extensive discussions to ensure the story lived up to the legacy of the first two films. It has been a historic year for Mohanlal, who famously joined the film's set directly after returning from New Delhi, where he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his five-decade-long contribution to cinema.

‘Drishyam 3’ Release Date

The Drishyam franchise has evolved into a global brand, with remakes in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Mandarin and even a recently announced Korean version. For fans of the Hindi adaptation, there will be a brief wait. While the Malayalam original arrives in April, the Hindi version starring Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2, 2026. This strategic gap allows the original story to set the stage for its high-profile adaptations later in the year.

