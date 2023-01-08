Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgn is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's directorial action film. As per media reports, he is all set to launch Aaman in his movie. The shooting for this untitled project will be starting soon. 68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn Says He 'Deeply Respects' Suriya As They Get Together for a Photo (View Pic).

A source close to the production house told Pinkvilla: "Abhishek Kapoor has been willing to explore the action-adventure space for a while now and his next story pushes him in this unchartered territory as a director. He is very excited to take the film on floors. He launches Aaman Devgan with the film, and it's an exciting space to tap on at this point of time. The film will be produced by Pragya Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala." According to the reports, Abhishek needed new and well-established faces and thus he thought of Ajay and Aaman. This will be Ajay's second time collaboration with Abhishek as earlier he did a cameo in his 2016 film Fitoor. Bholaa: Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s Hindi Remake of Tamil Blockbuster Kaithi To Release on March 30, 2023.

"It's a big scale action adventure and the team is planning to create a certain world for the film. The characters will be presented in a certain way in this unique world of adventures created by Abhishek. The yet untitled film is slated to go on floors in the next few months," the source added. On the work front, Abhishek is known for his movies such as Rock On, Kai Po Che, Fitoor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Kedarnath, among others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2023 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).