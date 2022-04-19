After making an announcement in 2020 about doing a Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster film - Kaithi - Ajay Devgn finally unveiled the name and the release date of the film. Taking it to social media, he posted a picture sharing several details about the film. Bholaa which will also star Tabu in a key role will release on March 30, 2023. Jack N Jill Poster: Manju Warrier Shares First Look of Her Character From Santosh Sivan’s Film.

Take A Look At His Post Below:

